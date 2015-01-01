Abstract

OBJECTIVE. To determine if students gained knowledge, confidence and skills identifying and preventing suicide in patients, peers, friends and family after receiving suicide training.



Methods. Student pharmacists participated in a 3.5 hour suicide prevention training program. A pre-assessment and pre-survey were distributed prior to training, and a post-assessment and post-survey were sent after the training. Questions were designed to assess knowledge, comfort and confidence assessing and intervening with individuals at risk of suicide. A standardized patient prescription counseling session was conducted two weeks post training. Prescription counseling session videos were reviewed to determine if student pharmacists assessed the patient for suicide risk and compared results to a post-counseling reflection, which asked student pharmacists if they incorporated the suicide prevention into their prescription counseling session.



Results. One-hundred seventy-one students participated in the training. Knowledge increased across all areas from the pre- to post-knowledge assessment. Comfort level asking about suicidal ideation and confidence intervening significantly increased from the pre- to post-survey. After the training, 40% stated they know someone who may need help and 21% said they have decided to seek help for themselves.



Conclusion. A three and half-hour training program increased student pharmacist knowledge and confidence regarding assessing and intervening with individuals considering suicide. After the training, a significant number of student pharmacists recognized they either knew someone or they themselves may need to seek help related to suicidal ideation. Encouraging student pharmacists nation-wide to participate in suicide prevention training may aid future pharmacists in preventing death by suicide.

