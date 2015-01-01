Abstract

Vitamin D is involved in many brain processes including neurological immune process, regulation of neurological factors, and neuroplasticity. Some studies have linked low serum vitamin D to major depressive disorder (MDD) and schizophrenia, while others have not shown any relationship. The study aimed to assess vitamin D level in patients with depression and those with schizophrenia. Sixty participants were recruited from outpatient clinics of the Institute of Psychiatry, Ain Shams University, Cairo, Egypt. The sample was divided into three groups: group A, 20 patients with MDD; group B, 20 patients with schizophrenia, and group C, 20 healthy control subjects. Ain Shams Psychiatry Clinical Interview was used to gather demographic data, and Structured Clinical interview (SCID-I) and laboratory vitamin D serum levels (ELISA) were applied to subjects.

