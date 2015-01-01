SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Derakhshan N, Yaghamei S, Mostafeenezhad N. Middle East Curr. Psychiatr. 2020; 27(1): e33.

(Copyright © 2020, SpringerOpen)

10.1186/s43045-020-00042-z

Major depressive disorder is one of the most common psychiatric illnesses. It is counted as an important suicide-attempting factor. Beside common and known suicide methods such as pesticide poisoning and hanging, some unusual methods (adapted by major depressive disorder patients) are reported in the literature. One of these methods is intracranial swing needle insertion.


