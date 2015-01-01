|
Levine DT, Morton J, O'Reilly M. Child Abuse Negl. 2020; 104668.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
32828561 PMCID
BACKGROUND: Great Britain has the highest coronavirus death rate in Europe. While the pandemic clearly poses a risk to the lives and wellbeing of vulnerable groups, necessary public health measures taken to delay or limit the spread of the virus have led to distinctive challenges for prevention, family support, court processes, placement and alternative care. The pandemic has also come about at a time when statutory changes to partnerships have led to a reduction in the importance of educational professional representation in the new formulation in England and Wales.
Language: en
Child; Digital; Education; COVID-19; Social care; Framework; Safeguarding