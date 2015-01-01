Abstract

Benign paroxysmal positional vertigo (BPPV) is one of the most common vestibular disorders. An investigation into the factors related to BPPV could contribute to its prevention and appropriate management. We investigated the association between climatic factors and incidence of BPPV in this study. A total of 365 patients who were diagnosed with idiopathic BPPV in the emergency room of our hospital in 2015 were included. The number of patients diagnosed with BPPV per week was calculated (every week). Climatic factors, including daily average humidity, temperature, atmospheric pressure, cloud amount, sunshine amount, and daylight time, were documented daily. The weekly mean climatic value in each week was calculated. Simple correlation analysis and multivariate regression analyses were performed to identify climatic factors associated with the number of patients diagnosed with BPPV. Simple correlation analysis revealed a significant association between the humidity (r = 0.276, p = 0.048), temperature (r = 0.275, p = 0.049), and cloud amount (r = 0.293, p = 0.035) and the number of BPPV patients diagnosed per week. Multivariate regression analysis revealed that only the cloud amount was a statistically significant factor associated with the number of BPPV patients diagnosed every week. A significant positive association was discovered between the cloud amount and BPPV incidence. Cloud amount can therefore have an association with the incidence of BPPV.

