Iqbal A, Khattak A, Malik FR. J. Ayub Med. Coll. Abbottabad 2020; 32(3): 352-355.
(Copyright © 2020, Ayub Medical College)
32829550
BACKGROUND: Bullying is a well-recognized negative behaviour, involving a perpetrator and a victim, with negative physical and/or psychological consequences. Bullying, as a multifaceted form of mistreatment, came to the attention of academic and administrative teams in schools and the workplace, more than three decades ago. Workplace bullying is well recognized to lead to anxiety, depression, feeling of helplessness, higher risks of cardiovascular disease and suicidal ideation among its victims. Healthcare teams face high odds and challenging roles in intensive care units and operating theatres. The objective of the study was to determine the prevalence of bullying behaviour through (Revised), Negative Attitudes Questionnaire (NAQ-R), among healthcare team members in an operating theatre of a Tertiary Care hospital in Lahore.
Bullying; Behaviour; Gender; Pilot Study; Anxiety; Depression; Prevalence; Aggression; Female; NAQ- R