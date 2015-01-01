|
Spearpoint M, Hopkin C. Fire Technol. 2020; 56(4): 1465-1485.
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
Abstract
In defining a fire scenario for residential buildings, designers may need to consider the room of origin and temporal factors such as the time of day, day of the week, etc. that a fire may occur. It is commonly accepted that statistics from fire incidents can be used to help determine these factors. This paper examines fire incident data available from the West Midlands Fire Service in England to assess the likelihood of a fire starting within different room types in dwellings, accounting for both the property type and the time of day.
