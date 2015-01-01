|
de Koker N, Walls RS, Cicione A, Sander ZR, Löffel S, Claasen JJ, Fourie SJ, Croukamp L, Rush D. Fire Technol. 2020; 56(4): 1599-1620.
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
Large-scale urban conflagrations in informal settlements are a frequent global event, however there is a lack of experimental research and knowledge within literature on how informal settlements fires spread to support local or national intervention strategies. This paper, therefore, presents results and analysis of a full-scale fire spread experiment of a mock 20 dwelling test settlement with a 4 by 5 layout aimed at understanding settlement-scale fire spread behaviour. A "fire line" scenario was created by simultaneously igniting four dwellings in a row, and then allowing the fire to propagate through the settlement to replicate fire disasters involving large numbers of homes.
