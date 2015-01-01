|
Ji J, Zhu L, Ding L, Yu L, Wan H. Fire Technol. 2020; 56(4): 1681-1702.
Fire-induced smoke is the most lethal threat to the residents in high-rise buildings and it is necessary to understand the smoke rising characteristics for the engineering applications of smoke control system. Previous researches only focused on smoke movement driven by buoyancy and stack effect. It is common, however, that external wind can flow inside the building through broken windows and affect the smoke flow. This paper studies the influence of external wind on smoke characteristics in a stairwell. A series of simulations were conducted in a full-scale staircase with top window open. The ambient wind velocity ranged from 0 m/s to 6 m/s and the heat release rate varied from 500 kW to 1500 kW.
