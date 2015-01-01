Abstract

Although using various innovative materials for ventilated facade systems positively contribute to the energy efficiency of buildings, the application of such materials can also pose a certain risk of fire propagation through the façade. In the last decade, medium and large-scale tests, as well as numerical analysis have been performed to assess the impact of fire barriers on fire propagation through ventilated façades. However, the number of fire barriers and their specific positions can also have an effect on the fire safety of facades, which has not been studied. Consequently, the question arises whether real fire exposure on a façade can be adequately simulated and analysed in sufficient detail, by using large-scale testing methods. This paper aims to conduct a parametric analysis on a broader range of large-scale samples by using the procedure given in the standard BS 8414-1:2015 + A1:2017. To understand better the impact of the number and position of cavity barriers for different types of insulation materials (stone wool/PIR/phenolic foam) used in modern façade systems with non-combustible cladding (ACM-A2). Seven tests were carried out in Croatia between October 2017 and April 2018. In the case of combustible insulation, two horizontal barriers were insufficient in preventing fire propagation. Temperatures accumulated above 600°C, reaching 840°C in PIR insulation and 979°C in phenolic foam insulation. For the same sample designed with non-combustible insulation, the maximum temperature measured was 133°C. Facades with combustible insulation passed the test only when four horizontal barriers were used. The existence of vertical barriers had a positive impact on preventing the fire propagation because the insulation on the left side of the chamber, behind the vertical barrier, remained undamaged. Vertical barriers on the right side of the chamber delayed the horizontal fire propagation from the main wall to the wing wall depending on the type of insulation. The results from these tests can serve as a basis for future research on the effects of fire barriers on fire propagation.

