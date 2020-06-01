Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The Covid-19 pandemic triggered unprecedented nationwide regulations aimed primarily at slowing the spread of the virus. The objective of this study was to describe the effect of these regulations on the number and severity of trauma presentations to a regional emergency department in Kwa-Zulu Natal.



Methods: A retrospective cohort study of the triage register at Edendale Hospital Emergency Department was conducted, comparing all trauma presentations in the month of April 2020 with those from the preceding two years. The number of patients, mechanism of trauma and severity of illness were recorded and compared.



Results: A 47% reduction in the number of trauma cases was recorded for April 2020. The proportion of severe cases did not change. The categories showing a major decrease were motor vehicle accidents, pedestrian vehicle accidents, assault and gunshot wounds. The incidence of dog bite wounds and burns remained unchanged.



Conclusion: This study shows that the burden of trauma presenting to the emergency department was decreased in the month of April 2020 by the regulations implemented in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

