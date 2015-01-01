SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Altheimer I, Duda-Banwar J, Schreck CJ. Am. J. Crim. Justice 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

This paper examines the impact of Covid-19 on community-based violence interventions, especially hospital-based violence interventions and street outreach organizations. Guided by our work in Rochester, New York, we explore how the emergence of covid-19, and the subsequent social restrictions, have hampered the ability of community-based organizations to respond to violence. We also examine ways that community-based organizations can adapt to the challenges associated with Covid-19 and continue providing services to the community.


Covid 19; Hospital-based violence interventions; Street outreach; Violence reduction; Violence victimization

