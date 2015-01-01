Abstract

STUDY OBJECTIVES: To identify the prevalence of excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in a prospectively recruited patient population with traumatic brain injury (TBI) of mixed severity. Furthermore, the study aimed to assess the relationship between patient factors and EDS.



METHOD: One-hundred and eighteen patients with TBI were assessed in a neurorehabilitation clinic after discharge from the emergency department. Enrolled participants were evaluated using several TBI-related outcome measures, 6-8 weeks after injury.



RESULTS: EDS (defined using the Epworth Sleepiness Scale ≥10) occurred in 48 of 118 (41.7%) patients in this study. Anxiety; depression; change in ability to work; employment status; global outcome (GOSE); social and functional outcome (RHFUQ); and symptom severity (RPCS) were associated with EDS in a univariate analysis. Anxiety was the only factor associated with EDS in the multivariate analysis (OR: 0.28 [95% CI: 0.09-0.90], P = .032).



CONCLUSION: EDS is common after TBI in a community setting and is associated with several factors, which likely interact to contribute toward worse outcome. Anxiety is a factor that, if routinely assessed and considered during patient care choices, may assist in favorable sleep-related outcome during and after post-TBI recovery.

Language: en