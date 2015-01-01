|
Citation
Zhang X, Weerasuriya AU, Zhang X, Tse KT, Lu B, Li CY, Liu CH. Build. Simul. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Tsinghua University Press)
DOI
PMID
32837689 PMCID
Abstract
Pedestrian wind comfort near a 400 m super-tall building in high and low ambient wind speeds, referred to as Windy and Calm climates, is evaluated by conducting computational fluid dynamics (CFD) simulations. The super-tall building has 15 different configurations and is located at the center of 50 m medium-rise buildings in an urban-like setting. Pedestrian level mean wind speeds near the super-tall building is obtained from three-dimensional (3D), steady-state, Reynolds-Averaged Navier-Stokes (RANS)-based simulations for five incident wind directions (θ = 0°, 22.5°, 45°, 90°, 180°) that are subsequently compared with two wind comfort criteria specified for Calm and Windy climates.
Language: en
Keywords
building configuration; computational fluid dynamics simulation; pedestrian wind comfort; super-tall building; urban wind environment