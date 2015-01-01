SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Ahmad M, Mekala H, Lone J, Robinson K, Shah K. Cureus 2020; 12(7): e9298.

(Copyright © 2020, Curēus)

10.7759/cureus.9298

32832295 PMCID

Locations change, casualties change, but the choice of weapon remains the same: firearms. With mass shootings gaining continuous limelight, we aim through this article to provide the readers an overview of the perpetrator's profile, along with various opinions proposed by the media, government, National Rifle Association (NRA), and health professionals. With mental health linked as a common factor for such incidents, we need to explore the different stances to eliminate such events. This article also provides a collaborative approach to alter the narrative and view it in a new light.


violence; mental health; firearms; mental illness; guns; mass shootings

