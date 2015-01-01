Abstract

BACKGROUND: Exposure to transportation noise is hypothesized to contribute to anxiety, but consistent associations have not been established.



OBJECTIVE: To provide a comprehensive synthesis of the literature by examining associations between traffic-related noise (i.e., road traffic noise, railway noise, aircraft noise and mixed traffic noise) and anxiety.



METHODS: We systematically searched Web of Science, Scopus, Embase, PubMed, and PsycINFO for English-language observational studies published up to February 2020 reporting on the traffic noise-anxiety association. We appraised the risk of bias using an assessment tool and the quality of evidence following established guidelines. A random-effects meta-analysis was performed for pooled and separated traffic-related noise sources.



RESULTS: Of the 3,575 studies identified, 11 fulfilled the inclusion criteria and 9 studies were appropriate for meta-analysis. For the pooled overall effect size between transport noise and anxiety, we found 9% higher odds of anxiety associated with a 10 dB(A) increase in day-evening-night noise level (Lden), with moderate heterogeneity (OR=1.09, 95% CI: 0.97-1.23, I2=70%). The association was more likely to be significant with more severe anxiety. Sub-group analysis revealed that the effects of different noise sources on anxiety were inconsistent and insignificant. The quality of evidence was rated as very low to low.



CONCLUSIONS: Our findings support the hypothesis of an association between traffic noise and more severe anxiety. More high-quality studies are needed to confirm associations between different noise types and anxiety, as well as to better understand underlying mechanisms.

Language: en