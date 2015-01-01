Abstract

OBJECTIVEs Increased levels of aggression and desensitization of adolescents has been witnessed as a result of exposure to violent social/electronic media content. It is imperative for policymakers to study such behavioral outcomes in order to make sound policies regarding media literacy. The objective of the study therefore was to assess relationship between violent electronic/social media exposure and level of aggression.



METHODS A cross sectional study was conducted among adolescents aged 9-19 years in peri-urban slum of Karachi. Content-based Media Exposure scale and Buss and Perry questionnaire, internationally validated tools were used to collect data. Level of aggression was the main outcome variable which was analyzed.



RESULTS Four hundred and twenty-two adolescents participated in the survey. Usage of television was significantly higher in the younger age group whereas the effect of watching violent content among the adolescents varied. It was observed that 153 (36.3%) respondents felt stressed and 24 (5.7%) felt aggressive after watching violent content on electronic and social media. The contents showing people who fight (39.6 ± 5.6, p-value<0.05), who steal (39.5 ± 7.5, p-value=<0.05) and destroyed someone else's belongings (40.6 ± 7.6, p-value=<0.05) had a significant effect on the level of aggression. Regression analysis predicted a strong positive association of exposure of violent content with level of aggression (β=0.43).



CONCLUSIONS The usage of violent content on social and electronic media was popular among adolescents, and produced negative effects on the behavior of adolescents. Measures should be taken to introduce media literacy of the children in Pakistan, especially in the peri-urban slums.

