Abstract

OBJECTIVEs Water polo is a physically demanding contact sport involving swimming, overhead throwing, and wrestling/defending that can result in acute injuries. The objective of this study was to characterize water polo-related injuries among adolescents and young adults treated at United States (US) emergency departments (EDs).



METHODS Cases were water polo-related injuries among patients age 13-25 years reported to the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System (NEISS) during 2000-2019. The distribution of the national injury estimates was determined for selected variables.



RESULTS A total of 418 water polo-related injuries among patients age 13-25 years treated at US EDs during 2000-2019 were identified, resulting in a national estimate of 15,426 injuries. The patient was age 13-18 years in 73.5% of the injuries, 19-22 years in 20.5%, and 23-25 years in 6.0%; 62.1% of the patients were male and 37.9% female. The injury occurred at a place of recreation or sports in 63.4% of the injuries and a school in 21.4%. The most common diagnoses were a laceration (19.4%), strain or sprain (17.8%), contusion or abrasion (17.6%), or fracture (13.0%). The affected body part was 53.6% head and neck, 31.1% upper extremity, 8.0% trunk, 6.5% lower extremity, and 0.7% other/unknown. The patient was treated, released, or transferred in 98.3% of the injuries.



CONCLUSION The majority of patients were adolescents and male. Most of the injuries occurred at a place of recreation or sports or school. The most commonly reported injuries were laceration and strain or sprain and most often affected the head and neck.

