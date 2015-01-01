Abstract

In this paper, we take up the timely topic of the modeling, analysis, and solution of refugee migration networks. We construct a general, multiclass, multipath model, determine the governing equilibrium conditions, and provide alternative variational inequality formulations in path flows and in link flows. We also demonstrate how governmental imposed regulations associated with refugees can be captured via constraints. We provide qualitative properties and then establish, via a supernetwork transformation, that the model(s) are isomorphic to traffic network equilibrium models with fixed demands. Illustrative examples are given, along with numerical examples, inspired by a refugee crisis from Mexico to the United States, which are solved using the Euler method embedded with exact equilibration. The work sets the foundation for the development of additional models and algorithms and also provides insights as to who wins and who loses under certain refugee regulations.

Language: en