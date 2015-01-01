SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Janů A, Malinakova K, Kosarkova A, Tavel P. J. Health Psychol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/1359105320950793

32830557

Childhood trauma is associated with many interpersonal and psychosocial problems in adulthood. The aim of this study was to explore the associations with a spiritual area of personality, namely religious and spiritual struggles (R/S struggles). A nationally representative sample of 1,000 Czech respondents aged 15 years and older participated in the survey. All types of CT were associated with an increased level of all six types of R/S struggles, with the highest values for demonic struggles. Thus, the findings of this study might be important for clinical practice and pastoral care as well as a further research.


psychological distress; childhood maltreatment; childhood trauma; religious and spiritual struggles; spirituality

