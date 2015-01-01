|
Citation
Villanueva L, Prado-Gascó V, Montoya-Castilla I. J. Health Psychol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
32830558
Abstract
Subjective wellbeing has been conceptualized as a person's cognitive and affective evaluation of their life. In this line, life satisfaction and somatic complaints may be outstanding indicators of well-being. The aim of this longitudinal study was to analyze the combined contribution of trait emotional intelligence, self-esteem and perceived stress to well-being. Participants were 381 pupils aged 12-16 years (56.1% female). Hierarchical regression models and a fuzzy-set qualitative comparative analysis (QCA) were conducted. Trait emotional intelligence, self-esteem and low perceived stress were related in the expected direction to life satisfaction and somatic complaints.
Language: en
Keywords
well-being; fsQCA models; life satisfaction; preadolescents; somatic complaints