Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The purpose of this study was to evaluate the effects of plantar myofascial mobilization (PMM) on the plantar area, balance, and functional mobility of elderly women.



METHODS: In this randomized, single-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial, elderly women with maintained independent orthostatism were recruited from the community and randomly separated into a PMM group (MG = 15), a placebo group (PG = 13), or a control group (control group = 14). Vigorous PMM and soft PMM were performed in the MG and PG, respectively, for 5 days with a rest day between each. The measures of plantar area, single leg stance test with open eye and closed eye, and timed up-and-go test were performed pre-PMM, immediately post-PMM, and on the last day of the protocol. The control group only underwent evaluation before and on the last day of the protocol. The sample size was calculated, and, for quantitative variables, a mixed analysis of variance was used for repeated measurements (split plot), followed by the Bonferroni post hoc test. The results were analyzed in 2 ways: 3 groups at 2 moments (pre, last day), and 2 groups at 3 moments (pre, post, last day).



RESULTS: Forty-two elderly women with mean age of 69.03 ± 3.32 years were included in the study. The vigorous MMP showed a statistically significant increase in the plantar area of the right foot (3 groups: P = .49) and single leg stance test with open eye time (2 groups: P = .002; 3 groups: P = .001), and a decrease in the timed up-and-go time (2 groups: P = .04; 3 groups: P = .0001).



CONCLUSION: The vigorous PMM showed increases of the plantar area and promoted beneficial effects on functional mobility and body balance.

