Isaacson M, Barkay D. J. Transp. Health 2020; 18: e100917.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
32835000 PMCID
INTRODUCTION: As our society ages, mobility scooters are a fast-growing mode of transportation. The growing prevalence of mobility scooters as a mode of transportation has the potential to not only affect the lives of older adults who use them but to impact urban environments at large as well as have implications for the safety of pedestrians and of other vehicle users.
Language: en
Safety; Mobility; Urban transportation; Legislation; Aging; Well-being; Autonomy; Mobility scooters