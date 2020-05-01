|
Lopez Martinez JJ, Rodríguez-Roiz JM, Salcedo Cánovas C. Med Clin (Engl Ed) 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020)
32838041 PMCID
Since the start of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in late 2019 in Wuhan, China,1 the pandemic has already affected more than 200 countries and millions of people worldwide.2 The main world governments have decreed mandatory lockdowns and social distancing, increasing sports activity at home, which is often done incorrectly and leads to injuries.3
