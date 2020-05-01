Abstract

Since the start of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in late 2019 in Wuhan, China,1 the pandemic has already affected more than 200 countries and millions of people worldwide.2 The main world governments have decreed mandatory lockdowns and social distancing, increasing sports activity at home, which is often done incorrectly and leads to injuries.3



Taking advantage of the current massive use of social networks, we carried out a survey in one of them (Twitter®) seeking to find out the characteristics of the musculoskeletal injuries that are currently occurring during lockdown.



The main author through his Twitter account® @drlopezmartinez with more than 10,200 followers, carried out a free access survey from 14th to 21st of April 2020. A survey of 11 multiple-choice close-ended questions, aimed at obtaining information on musculoskeletal injuries in the current lockdown (Table 1) was completed by 1902 people...

Language: en