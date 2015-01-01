CONTACT US: Contact info
Taylor E. NASN Sch. Nurse 2020; 35(5): 266-268.
(Copyright © 2020, National Association of School Nurses, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
32831004
Child safety is a top priority in the school setting. Many accidents that occur on school playgrounds range from minor scrapes and bumps to fractures or other health problems that require quick medical response. Data can be a powerful tool for school nurses when seeking to promote changes in their schools.
injury; data; playground; school nurse advocacy; student safety