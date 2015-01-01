Abstract

BACKGROUND: Social bullying in academic nursing schools is an understudied area, yet extant research shows it is prevalent.



PURPOSE: The purpose of this study was to generate a formal definition for academic social bullying and content validate an instrument measuring it in academic nursing.



METHODS: Classic psychometric theory and survey design were used to develop an instrument measuring academic social bullying. Extensive literature review and analysis of existing instruments were conducted; 108 items indicating bullying behaviors and organizational characteristics were created. This study targeted establishing initial content validity. Forty nurse experts who had experienced or published on academic bullying were invited; 24 responded. Experts rated agreement with relevance/appropriateness of items using a Likert scale and provided comments.



RESULTS: Forty items with content validity indexes near 0.80 and supportive comments were retained. A formal definition was developed from experts' feedback.



CONCLUSIONS: Insights regarding differences between bullying and incivility were obtained.

