Journal Article

Citation

Rosado-Velazquez D, Gestoso-Campos M, Medina-Porqueres I. Phys. Ther. Sport 2020; 46: 7-13.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.ptsp.2020.07.007

PMID

32836098

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This case report illustrates an unusual cause of hip adductor muscle injury due to overenthusiastic self-treatment of the previously overloaded adductor muscles. Also, post-injury therapeutic objectives and intervention to facilitate rapid participation in sports after the described process are provided.

CASE DESCRIPTION: A 27-year old male, professional soccer player presented with hip adductors pain and impairment due to electromechanical self-treatment of the affected area. He was evaluated using hip-strength assessments, self-report, ultrasonography (US), and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) until complete functional recovery had occurred. Along with clinical presentation, diagnostic imaging showed evidence of an isolated injury to the adductor longus muscle. A well-structured rehabilitation and readaptation program was followed in order to ensure early recovery and optimal functional outcome.

OUTCOMES: The athlete was able to participate in a full soccer training session without any limitation 18 days after his self-treatment session. The patient returned to his previous level of performance by 3rd week post-injury.

CONCLUSION: To the authors' knowledge, this is the first report of muscle strain due to overenthusiasthic therapy. Although this is a rare complication of self-treatment procedures, patients and therapists should be aware of this risk in order to prevent and rapidly identify the lesion.


Language: en

Keywords

Adductor longus tear; Hip; Instrumental therapy; Self-infringed lesion

