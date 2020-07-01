Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This case report illustrates an unusual cause of hip adductor muscle injury due to overenthusiastic self-treatment of the previously overloaded adductor muscles. Also, post-injury therapeutic objectives and intervention to facilitate rapid participation in sports after the described process are provided.



CASE DESCRIPTION: A 27-year old male, professional soccer player presented with hip adductors pain and impairment due to electromechanical self-treatment of the affected area. He was evaluated using hip-strength assessments, self-report, ultrasonography (US), and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) until complete functional recovery had occurred. Along with clinical presentation, diagnostic imaging showed evidence of an isolated injury to the adductor longus muscle. A well-structured rehabilitation and readaptation program was followed in order to ensure early recovery and optimal functional outcome.



OUTCOMES: The athlete was able to participate in a full soccer training session without any limitation 18 days after his self-treatment session. The patient returned to his previous level of performance by 3rd week post-injury.



CONCLUSION: To the authors' knowledge, this is the first report of muscle strain due to overenthusiasthic therapy. Although this is a rare complication of self-treatment procedures, patients and therapists should be aware of this risk in order to prevent and rapidly identify the lesion.

