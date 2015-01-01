Abstract

Empirical research spanning the past three decades has consistently upheld that traumatic experiences are prevalent (Gold, Psychological Trauma Theory Research Practice and Policy, S(1), 114-124, 2008; Kilpatrick et al. Journal of Traumatic Stress, 26(5), 537-547, 2013; Resnick, Kilpatrick, Dansky, Saunders, & Best Journal of Clinical and Consulting Psychology, 61(6), 984-991, 1993). Therefore, the likelihood of encountering an individual who has experienced significant trauma within forensic settings is high (Dalenberg, Straus, & Ardill, 2017). Further, forensic psychologists are frequently called upon to assess the impact of such traumatic events and to opine about their connection to a specific psycho-legal issue such as damages in a civil case or the presence of extreme emotional disturbance or mitigating factors in criminal matters. Childhood trauma that has occurred repeatedly and cumulatively, particularly within the context of family relationships, has been referred to as complex trauma. Complex trauma has been shown to result in significant difficulties in a broad range of capabilities such as affect regulation, dissociation, identity development, relational capacities, and somatic distress (Courtois and Ford 2009). The author delineates core ethical principles and challenges encountered in forensic assessment both generally and more specifically in the forensic assessment of complex trauma and dissociation. She also details practical strategies for responding to those challenges. In addition, the author identifies essential skills needed for competency in this arena and outlines professional considerations that arise when working with this population.

Language: en