|
Citation
|
Liu W, Xu WW, Tsai JYJ. Public Relat. Rev. 2020; 46(4): 101949.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32834427 PMCID
|
Abstract
|
Dialogic communication has long been viewed as vital for effective organization-public relations. Yet, it is under-theorized whether and how organizations' disaster communication messages may embody dialogic communication principles, and how various dialogic features are associated with different public engagement outcomes on social media. Extending the Organization-Public Dialogic Communication (OPDC) framework to the context of social media-mediated disaster communication, we propose a multi-level framework to assess the dialogic capacity of Facebook messages sent by disaster management organizations during a natural disaster. Three levels of dialogic communication characteristics (i.e., message structure-level, topic-level, and linguistic level) are examined using content analysis and Linguistic Inquiry and Word Count (LIWC).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Linguistic inquiry and word count; Organization-public dialogic communication; Public engagement outcomes; Social media-mediated disaster communication