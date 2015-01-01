Abstract

Targeted screening for sexual abuse is needed for social workers to accurately identify those at risk. Drawing on a cumulative disadvantage framework, this study investigates how parental addictions, parental mental illness, and exposure to domestic violence, both individually and cumulatively, are associated with childhood sexual abuse (CSA). Two waves of regionally representative data were analyzed. Bivariate and logistic regression analyses were conducted using the 2010 Brief Risk Factor Surveillance Survey (BRFSS) (n = 9,241 men, n = 13,627 women) and replicated using the 2012 BRFSS (n = 11,656 men, n = 18,145 women). The 2010 data indicated that 8.5 percent of men who had endured all three childhood adversities reported that they had experienced CSA, compared with 0.6 percent of men who did not experience any of these adversities. Levels of CSA for women in 2010 were 28.7 percent for those experiencing all three risk indicators, and 2.1 percent for women with no risk indicators.



RESULTS were similar in the BRFSS 2012. Those with two or more risk factors had between five- and eightfold higher odds of CSA. Social workers may be able to decrease false positives if they screen for CSA based on the presence of two or more risk factors.

