Zhang Y, Xu F. Tijdschr. Econ. Soc. Geogr. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)

10.1111/tesg.12441

32836494 PMCID

In this commentary, based on a close readi ng of media reports and our everyday experiences as overseas Chinese researchers, we examine the production of ignorance surrounding the COVID-19. Specifically, we focus on ignorance caused by selective inattention and power plays. We challenge the dominant dualistic frame of authoritarianism versus democracy and the role it plays in overly simplifying and even distorting the responses of Chinese authorities in handling this public health emergency. We maintain that this binary thinking is reflective of the conflation of orientalism, sinophobia and statephobia in the West, which also intersects with sexism and racism within and outside academic sites of knowledge production. The consequence is that knowledge accumulated by experts from China as well as other Asian countries about the virus and mitigation strategies are marginalised, discredited, distrusted, if not dismissed altogether.


COVID‐19; authoritarianism; Ignorance; orientalism; politics of knowledge; sinophobia

