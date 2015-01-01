SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Moore A, Gover A. Violence Against Women 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/1077801220949693

PMID

32830588

Abstract

The year 2019 marked the 25th anniversary of the passage of the landmark legislation, the 1994 Violence Against Women Act (VAWA). As we reflect on the Act, it is important to examine how the VAWA influenced the response to violence against women. This guest editors' introduction provides a preview of five articles devoted to a special issue of Violence Against Women. The articles highlight key aspects of VAWA. With H.R. 15851 awaiting consideration by the Senate, we suggest that perhaps now is an appropriate time to assess the Act's impact.


Language: en

Keywords

domestic violence; intimate partner violence; violence against women; Violence Against Women Act

