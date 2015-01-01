Abstract

The aim of this qualitative study was to understand and differentiate between women's experiences of "stealthing" (non-consensual condom removal) and reproductive coercion and abuse (RCA) which is defined as any deliberate attempt to control a woman's reproductive choices or interfere with her reproductive autonomy. These two experiences are often conflated within the literature, yet little is known about whether this understanding reflects women's lived reality. We recruited female participants from a large Australian metropolitan hospital who self-identified as having experienced a partner interfering with contraception or trying to force them to get pregnant or end a pregnancy against their wishes. Fourteen women (predominantly white, educated and employed) participated in an in-depth interview. Interviews were transcribed verbatim and a process of thematic narrative analysis was undertaken, focusing on the meanings women assigned to their experiences and the differences and similarities across the stories. Analysis revealed that stories about stealthing were characterized by disrespect and selfishness, whereas RCA stories highlighted control with intent. The concepts of intent and control can therefore be understood as central to defining RCA and differentiating it from stealthing. It seems likely that stealthing is primarily a form of sexual violence, as it lacks the specific reproductive intent that characterizes RCA. These findings have important implications for how RCA and stealthing are addressed and measured in research and responded to in practice.

