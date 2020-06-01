Abstract

In this paper, the theory of " Fear injury kidney " in traditional Chinese medicine is systematically reviewed, and it is found that long-term or excessive psychological changes of fear are likely to damage kidney qi and kidney essence. On this basis, the psychological studies of patients, medical staff and the public during the COVID-19 epidemic in China were analyzed, and fear psychology was found to be prevalent among all kinds of people. Modern researches on "Fear injury kidney" have also found that long-term or excessive fear could cause changes in the neuro-endocrine-immune system, which can induce diseases or susceptibility to some diseases. Therefore, during or after the prevalence of COVID-19, different groups of people may have emotional reactions such as stress and fear, which should be paid long-term attention, and the influence of fear on the body cannot be ignored. According to the change rule of psychological state under stress reaction, we should actively respond to and take psychological crisis intervention measures in time to reduce the harm of psychological stress to the body.

