Abstract

Violence, the intentional use of physical force or power resulting in harm to oneself, another person, or against a group or community,1 is a public health crisis crippling our communities and compromising the safety of our work environments. During the 2019-2020 policy cycle, ASHP members engaged in meaningful deliberation to formalize hospital and health-system pharmacy's commitment to identify, prevent, and mitigate violence. Doing so sends signals across and beyond our profession that we are ready and willing to serve as committed community responders and engaged patient care providers who can make a difference.



