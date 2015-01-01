Abstract

CONTEXT: On October 6, 2014, the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) implemented a regulatory change for hydrocodone combination products (HCPs), moving them from Schedule III to II, in an effort to decrease drug overdoses. Existing research suggests this regulatory action reduced HCP prescribing and dispensing; however, there is limited research assessing its possible effects on overdoses and accidental exposures.



OBJECTIVE: To analyze the changes in opioid exposures reported to the California Poison Control System (CPCS) before and after DEA rescheduling of HCPs.



METHODS: We collected monthly exposure data reported to CPCS from 2012 to 2019 and conducted interrupted time series analyses to assess changes in exposures after rescheduling for HCPs, tramadol, oxycodone, morphine, codeine, fentanyl, and heroin. Additional analyses were done to assess any changes in exposures resulting in severe outcomes (moderate or major health effects). For HCPs, we also conducted logistic regressions to identify characteristics of exposures resulting in severe outcomes before and after rescheduling.



RESULTS: Overall monthly opioid exposures reported to CPCS decreased after DEA rescheduling of HCPs. These decreases were significant for HCP, tramadol, and morphine (p < 0.001). Exposures significantly increased for heroin and fentanyl (p < 0.001). There were no significant changes in the share of severe outcomes attributed to HCP exposures after rescheduling.



DISCUSSION: The DEA rescheduling of HCPs was associated with a significant decrease in HCP exposures and prescription opioid exposures overall, but was associated with increased fentanyl and heroin exposures. While other initiatives may have contributed to this decrease, our findings suggest that rescheduling may be a useful regulatory strategy to reduce drug exposures.



CONCLUSION: DEA rescheduling of HCPs was associated with a significant reduction in prescription opioid exposures, suggesting that rescheduling high-risk drugs may be an effective strategy to improve public health.

Language: en