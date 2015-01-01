|
Citation
Peng YW, Desapriya E, Chan H, R Brubacher J. Drug Alcohol Depend. 2020; 216: e108177.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
32841811
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the primary psychoactive component of cannabis, causes psychomotor impairment and puts drivers at increased risk of motor vehicle collisions. Many jurisdictions have per se limits for THC, often 2 or 5 ng/mL, that make it illegal to drive with THC above the "legal limit". People who use cannabis regularly develop partial tolerance to some of its impairing effects. Regular cannabis users may also have persistent elevation of THC even after a period of abstinence. Some stakeholders worry that current per se limits may criminalize unimpaired drivers simply because they use cannabis. We conducted a systematic review of published literature to investigate residual blood THC concentrations in frequent cannabis users after a period of abstinence.
Language: en
Keywords
Systematic review; Tetrahydrocannabinol; Per se limits