|
Citation
|
Liu LJW, Bach P, Crispo JAG, Kramer JLK, Cragg JJ. Drug Alcohol Depend. 2020; 216: e108229.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32841813
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: In the context of the ongoing North American overdose crisis, a clear understanding of opioid prescription and usage trends is important. Although individuals with mood and/or anxiety disorders are a sub-population at increased risk of developing substance use disorders, they have been identified as more likely to receive opioid prescriptions. The primary objective of this study was to investigate differences in prescribed opioid-based pain reliever use between Canadians with and without diagnosed mood and/or anxiety disorders.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
pain; opioids; (6 max): mood disorders; anxiety disorders