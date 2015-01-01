|
Citation
Early A, Suarez-Balcazar Y, Arias D. Fam. Community Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
DOI
PMID
32842002
Abstract
Increased walking distance and frequency has been linked to positive health outcomes. Neighborhood walkability disproportionately impacts youth with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). We investigated concerns of Latinx parents of youth with IDD about walkability and their impact on families' walking behavior. We surveyed Latinx parents of youth with IDD (n = 21) and compared results with the general population.
Language: en