Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicidality is common in patients with migraine. Here, we performed a systematic review and estimated the prevalence of suicidal ideation (SI) and suicide attempt (SA) in patients with migraine.



METHODS: We searched Pubmed, Embase, Web of Science, Cochrane database library, CINAHL, and PsycINFO for relevant publications. A random-effects model was used to pool the estimates of the prevalence of SI and SA, which were also stratified by the geographical location of the research institutions from the studies included in this meta-analysis.



RESULTS: Fifteen studies involving 2,247,648 participants with migraine were selected. Pooled prevalence estimates of SI and SA were 15.5% [95% confidence interval (CI) 10.4-21.3%] and 3.9% (95% CI 0.9-8.8%), respectively, and the prevalence of SI was higher in Asian countries (21.5%, 95%CI 16.8-26.6%) compared with non-Asian countries (11.0%, 95%CI 6.1-17.2%). Measures of heterogeneity between studies were high for all outcomes (I2 = 89-100%), indicating that the substantial between-study heterogeneity in estimated proportions was not attributed to sampling error. The leave-one-out analysis showed that no single study significantly affected the final pooled results.



CONCLUSIONS: This meta-analysis indicated a high prevalence of SI and SA in migraine patients. Thus, it is necessary to design targeted preventive measures for the management of migraine-related suicide.

