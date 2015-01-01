|
BACKGROUND & OBJECTIVES: A recent psychological model proposed that rumination might be involved in grandiose delusions (GD) by amplifying positive mood triggered by the occurrence of a positive event or the recall of positive autobiographical memories. This is the first study whose aim is to explore the role of rumination in the development and maintenance of grandiose ideas in a nonclinical sample.
Distraction; Grandiose delusions; Grandiose ideas; Rumination