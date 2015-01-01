CONTACT US: Contact info
Colebrook C. J. Bioeth. Inq. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, Bioethics Centre, University of Otago)
32840849
The 2020 pandemic cannot be divorced from the problem, pace, and spectacle of race, both because of the racial rhetoric regarding the origins of the virus and because of the subsequent racial injustice in the distribution of healthcare. This paper adds the concept of fast violence to Rob Nixon's "slow violence" to look at the intersection between the climate of the planet and the climate of racial injustice.
Language: en
Violence; Pandemic; Anthropocene