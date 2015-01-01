SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Edberg M. J. Community Psychol. 2020; 48(7): 2138-2155.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1002/jcop.22368

PMID

32841383

Abstract

Structural marginalization exerts its effects through multiple social-ecological levels down to the individual behavior of youth violence and related risks. However, there is very little research or theoretical literature documenting or specifying mechanisms, paths, and linkages across levels. This paper traces one path in which long-term structural constraints intersect with the adolescent development process via a construct called the cultural persona-a form of archetype or model that embodies the value-structure, role, and performance of violence and related risk behavior within the kinds of underground or street economies that develop and persist in high-poverty communities as an outcome of structural marginalization. This mechanism is described, together with its limitations, along with examples and recommendations for interventions and further research.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print