Abstract

The goal of this study is to assess the relevance of the Social Development Model (SDM) in predicting substance use across American Indian (AI) youth. We rely on self-reported data collected as part of the 2004 Arizona Youth Survey (AYS). The final sample included 2,912 AI students from 169 schools in 15 counties.



RESULTS indicate relatively high levels of alcohol and drug use amongst AI youth. Overall, we find the SDM as a promising framework for identifying risk factors associated with the increased likelihood of alcohol and drug use amongst AI youth.

Language: en