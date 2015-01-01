SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Nuño LE, Herrera VM. J. Ethn. Subst. Abuse 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/15332640.2020.1808874

PMID

32841105

Abstract

The goal of this study is to assess the relevance of the Social Development Model (SDM) in predicting substance use across American Indian (AI) youth. We rely on self-reported data collected as part of the 2004 Arizona Youth Survey (AYS). The final sample included 2,912 AI students from 169 schools in 15 counties.

RESULTS indicate relatively high levels of alcohol and drug use amongst AI youth. Overall, we find the SDM as a promising framework for identifying risk factors associated with the increased likelihood of alcohol and drug use amongst AI youth.


Language: en

Keywords

alcohol and drug use; American Indian youth; protective factors; risk and; social development model

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print