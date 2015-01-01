|
Breads J, Anderson J. J. Forensic Nurs. 2020; 16(3): 146-153.
32840340
BACKGROUND: In 2017, a team of forensic nurses in Maryland launched the first known nurse-led and managed service delivery program designed to meet the unique medicoforensic needs of immigrant survivors, including asylum seekers, in their community. The expanded suite of services involved conducting forensic physical evaluations, which included medicolegal history-taking, head-to-toe forensic physical assessment, photodocumentation, and presentation of related findings in the form of written affidavits for use in applications for legal reliefs in immigration court (e.g., asylum, T or U visas, Convention Against Torture).
