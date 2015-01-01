Abstract

Empirical research has demonstrated widespread support for the association between violent victimization and offending, or the "victim-offender overlap." This study adds to this body of research by applying the betrayal trauma framework to investigate whether the relationship between the victim and perpetrator impacts the presence of the victim-offender overlap and whether these effects differ across gender. Specifically, this study utilizes a series of binary logistic regressions to investigate (a) whether violent victimization is associated with violent offending, (b) whether this relationship varies by victim-perpetrator relationship (familial vs. nonfamilial vs. both), and (c) whether the impact of this relationship varies across gender. Data come from the third and most recent wave of the National Survey of Children's Exposure to Violence (NatSCEV III; n = 1,949).



RESULTS indicate that violent victimization is associated with violent offending. When disaggregated by perpetrator-type, the results show that experiencing familial-only perpetrated violence and experiencing both familial and nonfamilial perpetrated violence are significantly associated with violent offending while experiencing nonfamilial-only perpetrated violence is not significantly associated with violent offending. Furthermore, the results indicate that the effects of the perpetrator-victim relationship vary across gender, such that the impacts of familial- and nonfamilial-only perpetrated violence were significantly weaker for males compared with females. The effects of experiencing violent victimization from both familial and nonfamilial perpetrators does not vary across genders. These findings lend support to a gender-specific betrayal trauma framework as well as research on the effects of cumulative victimization. Directions for future research and clinical implications are identified.

Language: en