Abstract

The association between posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and suicidal ideation is well-established and recent prospective studies have demonstrated the unique role of hyperarousal symptoms. In particular, over-arousal may elevate suicide risk in the presence of interpersonal vulnerability factors including thwarted belongingness, perceived burdensomeness, and acquired capability. Therefore, the current study sought to examine the differential associations between PTSD symptom clusters and suicidality and the impact of interpersonal risk factors. Trauma-exposed adults (N = 247) completed a questionnaire battery at baseline and three-month follow-up, as part of a larger randomized controlled trial of computerized interventions for suicide risk. Given the focus of the current study, treatment condition was controlled for in all analyses.



RESULTS indicated that hyperarousal symptoms significantly predict suicidality, while reexperiencing and avoidance symptoms do not. Specifically, greater hyperarousal symptoms predicted increased suicidal ideation among individuals with high perceived burdensomeness. Although the interaction effect was not significant, hyperarousal symptoms were also pertinent among individuals with high acquired capability. Taken together, findings suggest that assessment of hyperarousal symptoms and perceived burdensomeness may serve to identify trauma-exposed individuals at greater risk for suicide. Additionally, these factors may serve as effective intervention targets.

