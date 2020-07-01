|
Citation
|
Morabito DM, Boffa JW, Bedford CE, Chen JP, Schmidt NB. J. Psychiatr. Res. 2020; 130: 218-223.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32841904
|
Abstract
|
The association between posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and suicidal ideation is well-established and recent prospective studies have demonstrated the unique role of hyperarousal symptoms. In particular, over-arousal may elevate suicide risk in the presence of interpersonal vulnerability factors including thwarted belongingness, perceived burdensomeness, and acquired capability. Therefore, the current study sought to examine the differential associations between PTSD symptom clusters and suicidality and the impact of interpersonal risk factors. Trauma-exposed adults (N = 247) completed a questionnaire battery at baseline and three-month follow-up, as part of a larger randomized controlled trial of computerized interventions for suicide risk. Given the focus of the current study, treatment condition was controlled for in all analyses.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Trauma; Suicide prevention; Posttraumatic stress disorder; Suicidal ideation; Physiological arousal