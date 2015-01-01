|
Dolan M, Contractor AA, Ryals AJ, Weiss NH. Memory 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
32840463
Positive memories play an important role in the aetiology and maintenance of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD). However, most trauma research/clinical work has focused solely on the role of traumatic memories. Thus, we examined the relationship between count of retrieved positive memories and PTSD severity, factors associated with count of retrieved positive memories (i.e., rumination, negative/positive emotion dysregulation, fear of positive emotions), and the relationship between positive memory phenomenological domains and PTSD severity. The sample included 185 trauma-exposed participants recruited through Amazon's Mechanical Turk (Mage = 35.69 years; 63.80% female).
PTSD; trauma; emotion dysregulation; positive memories