Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to describe the implementation of the empirically supported Safety Planning Intervention (SPI) for adolescent suicidality in emergency services (ES) settings.



METHODS: Using an implementation science framework, the authors collaboratively evaluated the needs of ES providers; developed a plan; and trained ES psychiatrists, social workers, and mental health specialists for SPI implementation. The health care and social workers put the safety plan into practice in ES settings and, after involving stakeholders in addressing challenges during implementation, fully integrated the program into ES practice. This study examined providers' attitudes toward the structured SPI before and after training in this evidence-based intervention.



RESULTS: Providers reported a desire to learn evidence-based interventions for safety planning before the training. The effect of time from pre- to posttraining on provider attitudes and knowledge about the SPI was statistically significant (F=4.19, df=2 and 22, p=0.030), indicating that providers' attitudes toward using the structured SPI in their work improved after completing the training.



CONCLUSIONS: These findings are relevant for health care settings that seek to comply with new standards for hospital accreditation and improve overall patient care for suicidal youths. The results suggest that stakeholder collaboration and brief training in SPI may be effective for incorporating structured safety planning practices into pediatric ES settings.

